Mason City's evening forecast: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
