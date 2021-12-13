Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.