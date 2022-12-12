Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
