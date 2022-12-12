Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.