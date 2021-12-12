For the drive home in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 6-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 23-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Periods of snow and windy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chan…