Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of freezing fog. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.