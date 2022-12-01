Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
