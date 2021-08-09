Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.