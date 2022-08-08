 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

