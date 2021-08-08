For the drive home in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
