Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

