For the drive home in Mason City: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
