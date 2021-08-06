Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.