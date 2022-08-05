Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.