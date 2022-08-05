Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshi…