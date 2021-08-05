This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
