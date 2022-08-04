This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshi…