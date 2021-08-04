Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.