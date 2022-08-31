Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.