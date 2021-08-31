This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
