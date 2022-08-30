This evening's outlook for Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
