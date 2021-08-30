Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.