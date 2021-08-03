This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
