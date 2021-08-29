This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
