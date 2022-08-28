Mason City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared fo…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'l…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house witho…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees…