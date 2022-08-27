Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.