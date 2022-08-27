This evening's outlook for Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mason City. It look…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'l…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degree…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 de…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…