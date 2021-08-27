Mason City's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…