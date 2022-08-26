For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
