For the drive home in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
