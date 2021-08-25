 Skip to main content
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

