This evening in Mason City: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
