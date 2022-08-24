Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
