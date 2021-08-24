Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
