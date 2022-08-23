Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
