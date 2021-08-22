For the drive home in Mason City: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
