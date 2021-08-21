This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
