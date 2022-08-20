Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.