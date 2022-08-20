This evening in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
