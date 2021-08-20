This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
