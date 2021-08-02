This evening in Mason City: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makin…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's …
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot d…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…