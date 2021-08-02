Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.