Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
