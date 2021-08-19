 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News