Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.