Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

