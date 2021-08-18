 Skip to main content
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

