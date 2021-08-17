Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.