Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
