Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.