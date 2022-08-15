This evening in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
