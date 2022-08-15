Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.