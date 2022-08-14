 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News