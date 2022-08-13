Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.