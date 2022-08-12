This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
