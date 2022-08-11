 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News