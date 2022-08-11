This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
