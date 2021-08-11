Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.