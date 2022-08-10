This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
